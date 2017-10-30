Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.
Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner.
Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner.
GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.
GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.
Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...
Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
ABC FOX Montana has confirmed another University of Montana Football Player is a person of interest in the assault that led to the arrest of Grizzly football player Justin Strong.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Wednesday at the Cascade County Courthouse a man convicted of 2 counts of felony sex crimes against children, was sentenced.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.
Tuesday William Arocha Jr was found guilty of Assault C and Negligent Endangerment in tribal court. However he continues to walk the streets while he waits for his sentencing.