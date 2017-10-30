Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

Update: Sources close to the newsroom say the car was stolen from a parking lot near 2nd Avenue S. and 2nd Street.

Update: The child has been found safe.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle. We will update you as more details become available.

GFPD sent out a Community Alert for a missing child. They are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu with the Montana license plate BZA-414.

Police say the vehicle was stolen with a one-year-old child inside. Call 911 immediately if you see this vehicle.