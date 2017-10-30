Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Update: Sources close to the newsroom say the car was stolen from a parking lot near 2nd Avenue S. and 2nd Street.

Update: The child has been found safe.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle. We will update you as more details become available.

GFPD sent out a Community Alert for a missing child. They are looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu with the Montana license plate BZA-414.

Police say the vehicle was stolen with a one-year-old child inside. Call 911 immediately if you see this vehicle.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-10-31 11:51:55 GMT

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

  • Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:22:14 GMT
    Buddy Alan BuntonBuddy Alan Bunton

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

  • Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

    Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

    Monday, October 30 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 21:27:12 GMT

    GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.  

    GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.  

  • KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:41:40 GMT

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

  • Alleged bar fight leaves one man facing assault charges

    Alleged bar fight leaves one man facing assault charges

    Monday, October 30 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-30 16:16:55 GMT

    One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass. 

    One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.