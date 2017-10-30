Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuu - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner.

Yesterday, GFPD responded to a report of a family disturbance around 6 pm. The woman told officers Buddy Bunton had threatened to assault her with a vacuum. She says she was fearful that he would assault her because he has done it in the past. Buddy then allegedly kicked the ottoman that was in front of the woman which hit her. Officers observed a small red mark on her leg that she reported was sore and tender to the touch.

A juvenile witness confirmed with officers Buddy picked up the vacuum cleaner to threaten the woman and then kicked the ottoman. The witness said they were not aware the ottoman had hit her.

According to charging documents, Buddy denied threatening to assault the woman with the vacuum but admitted to kicking the ottoman while it was in front of her. Buddy says he did not know the ottoman struck her.

Officers were advised Buddy was previously convicted of partner assault on two occasions, one in 2000 and one in 2006. Buddy was arrested and taken to the Cascade County Detention Center, according to the police report.

The woman was also arrested for Partner or Family Member Assault when officers learned she had allegedly threatened Buddy with a knife earlier in the day.

Buddy Alan Bunton is being charged with two counts of Partner or Family Member Assault. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $10,000.

