Accident on River Drive and 10th Ave. N.

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.