Carroll College stops Halloween tradition

HELENA, Mont.- It's no trick and there certainly wont be any treats this Halloween at Carroll College. The institution will not have its annual trick or treat event tomorrow.



Maureen Ward, director of community living at the college said they decided to cancel the event due to fire safety concerns.

Hundreds of ghosts and goblins usually come out to trick or treat in the college's Guadalupe Hall. Freshman in the dormitory transform their living space into a haunted house or other Halloween themed venues, but not this year. Ward says on top of fire safety concerns, they also felt like Helena now has plenty of other options for safe trick or treating such as the Little Tykes Trick or Treat downtown.

"We are going to be very sad to see all of the goblins and princesses and the power rangers all leave us this year, but we very much enjoyed this event over the years, and we look forward to partnering with the community on other events in the future," said Ward.

The college says it has no plans to bring back the Helena Halloween tradition, but hopes the community has a safe and fun evening tomorrow.