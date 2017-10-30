Child safe after stolen vehicle ride

Sources close to the newsroom said the car the child was in was stolen from the area of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street around noon. Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was a one-year-old boy who was with his mother.

GFPD put out a Facebook notice which alerted the community to be on the lookout for a Black Chevy Malibu. Twenty minutes later the boy was found safely.

Many times it may seem easier to just run inside that store but what happened Monday shows how fast something dangerous can happen.

Usually, a person is just running the quickest errand imaginable, but it's in that split second where things can go wrong.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that say every 45 seconds a car is stolen. To break that down, it means over 75 cars per hour.

That is one of the many reasons parents are advised to not leave their children in a car even for a moment.

The NHTSA said from 1998-2013 over 600 children died while being left in cars. Mostly due to heat.