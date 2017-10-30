Man charged after accidentally shooting another man through a wall

News out of Cascade County Courthouse.

One Great Falls man was charged over the weekend for an incident which involved the accidental discharge of a shotgun that caused a neighbor to be taken to the ER.

Court documents state Gavin Key was handed a loaded shotgun, racked it and fired it inside an apartment Saturday evening.

The shot went through the wall and hit a man on the other side. He suffered superficial wounds to his right arm and left hand.



The victim was standing in his bedroom when the shot came through the wall.



When officers arrived on the scene they found the shotgun and it was still loaded.



Key said he and his friend, who was in the apartment at the time, were prepping for a morning hunting trip when he admitted to firing the weapon.



Court documents also said key admitted to drinking alcohol prior to handling the firearm



He is charged with one count of criminal endangerment and one count possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase intoxicating substance. He bonded out at $10,000.