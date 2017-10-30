KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm.

The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. Tomorrow’s event is meant to highlight our community’s local heroes, including police, firefighters, and military personnel. Folks will have the chance to interact with these local heroes, get a peek inside some of their rides, and learn more about the equipment used every day.

For more information about the event, search “KF3” on Facebook.