DEQ holds public scoping meeting on Black Butte Copper Mine - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

DEQ holds public scoping meeting on Black Butte Copper Mine

Posted: Updated:

A proposed mine creating controversy in Great Falls. Tonight, the department of environmental quality held a public scoping meeting, aimed at educating the public and getting feedback about the proposed black butte copper mine. 

This is a year long process to get the environmental impact statement completed. The Department of Environmental Quality is in the first phase of public scoping right now and there are a number of topics to be discussed.

“We are having these meetings and this public comment period to have folks help us out to help determine what issues we should be looking at, what are the most important issues to be looking at, and what are some alternatives we need to consider,” says Kristi Ponozzo.

Around 30 people spoke today and most were against the mine for its impacts to the drinking water in the area and its impacts it would have on the outdoor industry on the Smith River. Some were for the mine, as it creates jobs in the mining industry that some said at the meeting was a dying industry.

After this meeting, there are three more to be done just like it in Livingston, White Sulfur Springs, and in Helena.

They say that year deadline is going to be very challenging as this is a new mine and there are so many factors to take into consideration. But they say they will get it done.

“After we get all these public comments we will put together a scoping report. We will look at all those issues and analyze them in an environmental impact statement. we will put together a draft and that will go out to public comment as well,” says Ponozzo.

Once that new environmental impact statement goes through the same round of public meetings like the one that happened today, a final statement will be made and then an agency decision to go through or not to go through with the proposed black butte copper mine.

If you were unable to make the meeting and want to make comment about the black butte copper mine here is the email to send them to: deqtintinablackbuttecopperproject@mt.gov.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-10-31 11:51:55 GMT

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

  • Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:22:14 GMT
    Buddy Alan BuntonBuddy Alan Bunton

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

  • Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

    Update on vehicle stolen in Great Falls

    Monday, October 30 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-10-30 21:27:12 GMT

    GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.  

    GFPD says a vehicle was stolen this morning with a one-year-old child inside. The child has been found safe.  

  • KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:41:40 GMT

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

  • Alleged bar fight leaves one man facing assault charges

    Alleged bar fight leaves one man facing assault charges

    Monday, October 30 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-10-30 16:16:55 GMT

    One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass. 

    One man is facing an Assault With a Weapon charge after he allegedly struck a bartender in the face with a beer glass. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.