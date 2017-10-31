I-15 construction update

The I-15 construction project paving the roads and stabilizing the slopes has been going on for about half a year now and we heard the project should be wrapping up soon.

We spoke with the Department of Transportation and they say the project should be done soon. they were paving all day while the weather is good, and that's the biggest factor in this project wrapping up this year.

The department of transportation says the project was set to end in early to mid October but these days of wet and cold weather have delayed the project later and later. Now they are rushing and working through the nights to get it all paved before the snow hits for good.

The problem is we are supposed to have wet and cold weather in the coming days and the pavers still have about 4 or 5 days left of work. That’s why the department of transportation tells us we should expect it to be done in the next couple of weeks.

At that point both lanes of travel will be opened fully. However, come spring time of next year, they say there will be some minor work to be done like the final painting job, but that won't close the highway down like it is now.