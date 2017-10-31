Pettinato to challenge Gianforte for Rep. seat - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pettinato to challenge Gianforte for Rep. seat

Posted: Updated:

Whitefish constitutional lawyer Jared S. Pettinato has announced he will be running for Montana's United States House of Representatives seat. Pettinato recently served at the United States Department of Justice from 2008 to 2017 and has served two years on a federal grand jury.

Pettinato expressed his belief in the use of Montana's wind and trees to seize opportunities by stating, “Montana can make money out of thin air by expanding wind energy in eastern Montana, and it can use the management money that grows on trees to decrease extreme wildfires in western Montana.”

In a press release announcing his run, Pettinato said: “My experiences position me to help Montanans make more money, preserve the public lands they enjoy and expand freedom." He added, “I have already spent my life serving Montana and the United States, and I see opportunities for even greater service to the land and the people I love. If elected, I will devote every day to making every day in Montanans’ lives better.”

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • GFPD responds to reports of active shooter near Target

    GFPD responds to reports of active shooter near Target

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-11-01 00:57:38 GMT

    According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls. 

    According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls. 

  • Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:51 AM EDT2017-10-31 11:51:55 GMT

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

  • Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Two arrested after threatening each other with a knife and vacuum

    Monday, October 30 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-10-30 22:22:14 GMT
    Buddy Alan BuntonBuddy Alan Bunton

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

    Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner. 

  • KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    KF3: Kids Funtastic Fall Festival in Great Falls

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:41 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:41:40 GMT

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

    Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...

  • 1 person dead after Highway 200 crash near Potomac

    1 person dead after Highway 200 crash near Potomac

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-10-31 13:43:51 GMT

    Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.

    Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:11 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:11:12 GMT

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

  • DEQ holds public scoping meeting on Black Butte Copper Mine

    DEQ holds public scoping meeting on Black Butte Copper Mine

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-10-31 04:12:30 GMT
    A proposed mine creating controversy in Great Falls. Tonight, the department of environmental quality held a public scoping meeting, aimed at educating the public and getting feedback about the proposed black butte copper mine.  This is a year long process to get the environmental impact statement completed. The Department of Environmental Quality is in the first phase of public scoping right now and there are a number of topics to be discussed. “We are having these ...
    A proposed mine creating controversy in Great Falls. Tonight, the department of environmental quality held a public scoping meeting, aimed at educating the public and getting feedback about the proposed black butte copper mine.  This is a year long process to get the environmental impact statement completed. The Department of Environmental Quality is in the first phase of public scoping right now and there are a number of topics to be discussed. “We are having these ...

  • Child safe after stolen vehicle ride

    Child safe after stolen vehicle ride

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:48 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:48:59 GMT

    Sources close to the newsroom said the car the child was in was stolen from the area of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street around noon.   Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was a one year boy who was with his mother.

    Sources close to the newsroom said the car the child was in was stolen from the area of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street around noon.   Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was a one year boy who was with his mother.

  • Man charged after accidentally shooting another man through a wall

    Man charged after accidentally shooting another man through a wall

    Monday, October 30 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-10-31 00:44:16 GMT

    News out of Cascade County Courthouse. One Great Falls Man was charged over the weekend which involved the accidental discharge of a shotgun that caused a neighbor to be taken to the ER. 

    News out of Cascade County Courthouse. One Great Falls Man was charged over the weekend which involved the accidental discharge of a shotgun that caused a neighbor to be taken to the ER. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.