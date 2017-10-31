Pettinato to challenge Gianforte for Rep. seat

Whitefish constitutional lawyer Jared S. Pettinato has announced he will be running for Montana's United States House of Representatives seat. Pettinato recently served at the United States Department of Justice from 2008 to 2017 and has served two years on a federal grand jury.

Pettinato expressed his belief in the use of Montana's wind and trees to seize opportunities by stating, “Montana can make money out of thin air by expanding wind energy in eastern Montana, and it can use the management money that grows on trees to decrease extreme wildfires in western Montana.”

In a press release announcing his run, Pettinato said: “My experiences position me to help Montanans make more money, preserve the public lands they enjoy and expand freedom." He added, “I have already spent my life serving Montana and the United States, and I see opportunities for even greater service to the land and the people I love. If elected, I will devote every day to making every day in Montanans’ lives better.”