Ghosts and ghouls spotted at Original Governor's Mansion

HELENA, Mont.- The doors of the Original Governor's Mansion creaked open tonight to let only the bravest souls enter. The mansion is available to tour daily, but do not usually let the community walk through its halls after dark.

The walls inside the mansion have many stories to tell, including some spooky ones. Nine governors of Montana lived here with their families and Former President Harry Truman enjoyed a dinner here once.

However, a few supernatural beings are rumored to lurk through these historic halls. The ghost of Former First Lady Stewart, who was mother to the first family to live in the mansion and her mischievous cat were spotted tonight.

Maggie Orden with the Montana Historical Society, says this event was not only for the fearless, all ghouls and goblins were welcome as this was a family-friendly event.

They hope to open their doors again next year.