Ghosts and ghouls spotted at Original Governor's Mansion

HELENA, Mont.- The doors of the Original Governor's Mansion creaked open tonight to let only the bravest souls enter. The mansion is available to tour daily, but do not usually let the community walk through its halls after dark.
The walls inside the mansion have many stories to tell, including some spooky ones. Nine governors of Montana lived here with their families and Former President Harry Truman enjoyed a dinner here once.
However, a few supernatural beings are rumored to lurk through these historic halls. The ghost of Former First Lady Stewart, who was mother to the first family to live in the mansion and her mischievous cat were spotted tonight.
Maggie Orden with the Montana Historical Society, says this event was not only for the fearless, all ghouls and goblins were welcome as this was a family-friendly event.
They hope to open their doors again next year.
According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls.
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.
Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner.
Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
Whitefish constitutional lawyer Jared S. Pettinato has announced he will be running for Montana's United States House of Representatives seat.
Bryant Elementary School transformed into a pumpkin patch this morning.
