Candidate interview: Mary Sheehy Moe

The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates.

Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial.

One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office.

“My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a competitive community in the 21st century,” says Sheehy Moe

Mary says in eight years, 75 percent of the American workforce is going to be millennials. We need to find a way to attract that workforce.

She says there are great resources already in place here like our low-cost housing, attractive infrastructure, and job mentorships. We just haven’t used them to our full potential.