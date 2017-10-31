GFPD responds to reports of active shooter near Target

According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls.

GFPD, Montana Highway Patrol, and Cascade County Sheriff assisted with the call and after law officials searched the area they did not find anything conclusive to an active shooter.

The agencies then watched surveillance video from Target and did not see anything suspicious but they did see a black Volkswagen bug that they are labeling as a car of interest.

GFPD has since located the vehicle.

Officer Jack Allen told us no description of the man was given and he said he believes they have found the caller that reported a man was walking around with a rifle near Target.