Stay warm and safe on Halloween

Attention to all you trick or treaters, if you're not sure if you want to brave the weather, we have an alternative for you.

According to Pastor Neil Hancock who is the spokesperson, it is actually in its 10th-year and the idea is to give families a warm and safe place to celebrate Halloween. Really the only requirement is to come have fun without the sometimes scarier elements of the holiday.

"So we're having a free event where they can come ride rides. They can get lots and lots of candy but they can also have fun together as a family. This is a place where everybody in the family can have fun, not just the little kids, everyone up to adults," said Hancock.

This year's theme is about celebrating our local heroes. It featured bouncy houses, carnival rides, different games and even popcorn. There are over 140 volunteers.

Hancock said last year about 3,400 hundred people came and he hopes this year there will be even more.