Tanks go missing from campers

You're ready to grill up some steaks in your camper before winter comes knocking, but that new tank of propane you just bought has vanished. Well that's the story of three homeowners right here in Great Falls, who believe these disappearances wereen't by accident.

This is just one of the campers that were vandalized and got their propane tanks stolen and you can see right here that they wer actually cut away from the hose

We spoke to two of the neighbor in the area and one said his garage was broken into eight times already. Tamara Bull, 30 year area resident, said crime is not a huge issue

"I just think for all of us whatever neighbor hood we live in to get to know our neighbors and to help each other to keep and eye on thing," said Bull.

A total of four tanks were taken each could hold 20 pounds or more of propane.

Great Falls Police Department has not said much on why they think the tanks were taken.

We wondered what the recycling value of a tank could be. So we spoke to Aaron Hartnell, Branch Manager at Pacific Steel Recycling. He said, first when they take a used tank it has to be de-valved for safety reasons.

And added then a 20 lb would valued at only 3 cents per pound. So bringing it in for recycling isn't really worth it.

now this entire alley is actually very well lit in fact the area affect is right under a street light right. If you do have any information on these robberies you can contact the Great Fall Police Department