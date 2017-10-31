Tanks go missing from campers

According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls.
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.
Great Falls, MT- Two people were arrested after GFPD learned they allegedly threatened each other with a knife and a vacuum cleaner.
Think you have to roam the streets knocking on doors to get in some Halloween festivities? No way! Head over to the Montana Expo Park for the “Kids Funtastic Fall Festival” taking place Tuesday, Oct. 31st from 6:00-9:00pm. The night will feature carnival rides, bounce houses, games, and tons of candy, all for free! Organizer Neil Hancock, Pastor at Harvest Springs Community Church, says this year’s theme is “Heroes”… but not of the Marvel-sort. To...
Montana Highway Patrol confirmed a 21-year old male is dead after an elk wandered into a roadway caused a deadly crash Monday evening near Potomac.
A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...
Sources close to the newsroom said the car the child was in was stolen from the area of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street around noon. Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was a one year boy who was with his mother.
News out of Cascade County Courthouse. One Great Falls Man was charged over the weekend which involved the accidental discharge of a shotgun that caused a neighbor to be taken to the ER.
