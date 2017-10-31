UP Volleyball Enjoys Halloween; Focuses on Season Too

The Halloween spirit had the University of Providence women’s volleyball team transform into different characters. The players dressed up and had fun practicing in creative costumes. Beyond the fun, the Lady Argos have two regular season games left on Thursday against No. 15 Montana Tech, which is a team the Argos lost to in early October. On Saturday, Providence will close the regular season against Lewis and Clark State, which is a team the Argos beat at the end of September. Providence volleyball is in fourth place in the Frontier Conference standings at 5-5 in conference and 19-8 overall. Providence had a lot of hitting errors during their last two games against MSU-Northern and Carroll.

"If we're giving teams half the points they need to win a set, it makes it really tough on us. We're just really trying to work hard, yesterday in practice and again tomorrow, just really controlling the ball and controlling the tempo and limiting the errors on our side. If we can do that, we'll be in good shape," said head volleyball coach Arunas Duda.

"Leaving it all out on the court and giving it 110 percent. We have nothing to lose at this point, and we are going to finish conference good and get a good place going into the tournament and then we have no plans. We are planning on going to nationals," said senior middle blocker Josee Pendelton.

The Frontier Conference volleyball tournament will be held at Carroll College on November 10-11, 2017.