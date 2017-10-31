Thomas Jefferson reenactor coming to Great Falls

Famed Thomas Jefferson reenactor Bill Barker is coming to Great Falls for two special performances Saturday, Nov. 11th.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required, as seats are limited. Folks can pick up tickets at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center or at Kaufman's Menswear on Central Avenue. The event will take place at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, with shows at 1:00pm and 7:00pm.

Organizer Jay Russell of the Portage Route Chapter says Barker is a world-renowned reenactor, performing across the country and around the world. He says if you've never experienced a show like this before, this would be the one to attend, as it isn't every day Great Falls gets such a well-known performer.

For more information, visit the Lewis & Clark Foundation's website.