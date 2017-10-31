Thomas Jefferson reenactor coming to Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Thomas Jefferson reenactor coming to Great Falls

Famed Thomas Jefferson reenactor Bill Barker is coming to Great Falls for two special performances Saturday, Nov. 11th. 

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required, as seats are limited. Folks can pick up tickets at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center or at Kaufman's Menswear on Central Avenue. The event will take place at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, with shows at 1:00pm and 7:00pm. 

Organizer Jay Russell of the Portage Route Chapter says Barker is a world-renowned reenactor, performing across the country and around the world. He says if you've never experienced a show like this before, this would be the one to attend, as it isn't every day Great Falls gets such a well-known performer.

For more information, visit the Lewis & Clark Foundation's website

  • GFPD responds to reports of active shooter near Target

    According to the Great Falls Police Department around 5 pm, they responded to a call of a man walking around with a rifle near the Target on 10th Ave South in Great Falls. 

  • Gunfire rings out at another Jason Aldean concert

    TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - You can only wonder what is going through Jason Aldean's mind these days - as for the second time in a month, gunfire has erupted at one of his shows. You know about the first - in Las Vegas, where a gunman killed 58 as Aldean performed at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas. And this past Friday, police in Tupelo, Mississippi say a man fired multiple times in the parking lot of an arena where Aldean was performing. One person was hit, shot in the chest.

  • Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

  • Tanks go missing from campers

    You're ready to grill up some steaks in your camper before winter comes knocking, but that new tank of propane you just bought has vanished. Well that's the story of three homeowners right here in Great Falls, who believe these disappearances weren't by accident. 

  • 'Cowardly act of terror': Truck driver kills 8 on bike path

    A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11 in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror."

  • Women from 1970's rape case target Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council

    A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...

  • DEQ holds public scoping meeting on Black Butte Copper Mine

    A proposed mine creating controversy in Great Falls. Tonight, the department of environmental quality held a public scoping meeting, aimed at educating the public and getting feedback about the proposed black butte copper mine.  This is a year long process to get the environmental impact statement completed. The Department of Environmental Quality is in the first phase of public scoping right now and there are a number of topics to be discussed. “We are having these ...
  • Child safe after stolen vehicle ride

    Sources close to the newsroom said the car the child was in was stolen from the area of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street around noon.   Great Falls Police Department confirmed it was a one year boy who was with his mother.

  • Man charged after accidentally shooting another man through a wall

    News out of Cascade County Courthouse. One Great Falls Man was charged over the weekend which involved the accidental discharge of a shotgun that caused a neighbor to be taken to the ER. 

