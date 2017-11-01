MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MAFB Airman confirmed dead in car crash

By Megan Lewis, News Producer
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening.  

According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck.

Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene.

Stenlund enlisted in the Air Force on Aug. 25, 2015, is from Salmon Idaho, and has been assigned to Malmstrom since March 19, 2016.  Most recently he was assigned to the 741st Missile Security Forces Squadron.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor's family and friends as they deal with this loss," said Col. Ron Allen, 341st Missile Wing commander. "This is a difficult time as we mourn the loss of a valued member of our Team Malmstrom family."

The driver of the first vehicle is said to be from Great Falls and was not seriously injured in the accident.

