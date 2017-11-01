Members of the GFPS were recognized by the School Administrators of Montana

Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year.

Jan Cahill (Chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years

Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year.

Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year.

Kirk Miller, executive director for the School Administrators of Montana, said her dedication to supporting students achievement through the role of school district leader and state leader represents much of what is right with education in our own Montana communities.