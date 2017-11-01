BSA accepting candy donations for Rescue Mission

Great Falls, MT - Leftover or unwanted Halloween candy can be brought to the Boy Scout Service Center, 820 17th Avenue South from 8 am to 5 pm starting today until Wednesday, November 8. These candy donations will be delivered to the Great Falls Rescue Mission to use for their Youth Program.

"People who have unwanted candy after Halloween are welcome to drop it off at the Boy Scout office,” said Don Bean, Scout Executive for Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council. "The Boy Scouts are happy to receive the treats and deliver them to the Rescue Mission."