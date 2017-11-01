Question of sealed documents arises in Robert Back case

Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
Great Falls Police have helped to break down the events following initial reports of an active shooter Tuesday outside Target. According to the police affidavit, Officer Scott Fisher made contact with Bruce Tayler on October 31st, who told him a man named Zakary Weidner was involved with stealing license plates and was driving a stolen white Geo Metro. When officers made contact with Weidner, he sped away, nearly striking several vehicles in the area of 6th St. S. I...
Benefis Health System has responded to Robert Back's attorneys' motion to file expert disclosure under seal. In other words, Robert Back's attorneys requested in the midst of the discovery period to keep certain medical records sealed from the public; Benefis disagrees. In mid-October Benefis stated in court documents that they had not seen the Plaintiff's disclosure until October 10th, resulting in not enough of an opportunity to "review Plaintiffs' Expert Disclosure prio...
Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year. Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year. Kirk Miller, executive ...
A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
A sexual assault case dating back to the 1970's is resurfacing again this week in Great Falls. But this time, the six women allegedly involved as children are going after Boy Scouts of America, in what one attorney says could be the first time a fraud claim against the Boy Scouts has gone to a jury. "I think it’s important for people to realize…when the Boy Scouts now want to bring in girls, into their Cub Scout program, that the Boy Scouts have let girls be a part...
