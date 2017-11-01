Stolen trailer in Helena

Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
The fast-food chain is giving away one free Doritos Locos taco per customer!
Great Falls Police have helped to break down the events following initial reports of an active shooter Tuesday outside Target. According to the police affidavit, Officer Scott Fisher made contact with Bruce Tayler on October 31st, who told him a man named Zakary Weidner was involved with stealing license plates and was driving a stolen white Geo Metro. When officers made contact with Weidner, he sped away, nearly striking several vehicles in the area of 6th St. S. I...
Benefis Health System has responded to Robert Back's attorneys' motion to file expert disclosure under seal. In other words, Robert Back's attorneys requested in the midst of the discovery period to keep certain medical records sealed from the public; Benefis disagrees. In mid-October Benefis stated in court documents that they had not seen the Plaintiff's disclosure until October 10th, resulting in not enough of an opportunity to "review Plaintiffs' Expert Disclosure prio...
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.
Helena, MT - Helena police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects in the theft of a snowmobile trailer that occurred during the nighttime hours of October 29th. The 2018 Mirage snowmobile trailer was reportedly stolen from the 1900 block of N Last Chance Gulch and is valued at around $11,000. Surveillance video was obtained which showed a truck leaving the area with a trailer. A white passenger car was seen with the truck before and after the ...
HELENA, Mont.- The doors of the Original Governor's Mansion creaked upon tonight to let only the bravest souls enter. The mansion is available to tour daily, but do not usually let the community walk through its halls after dark. The walls inside the mansion have many stories to tell, including some spooky ones. Nine governors of Montana lived here with their families and Former President Harry Truman enjoyed a dinner here once. However, a few supernatural beings are rumored t...
