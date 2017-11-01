Stolen trailer in Helena

Helena, MT - Helena police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects in the theft of a snowmobile trailer that occurred during the nighttime hours of October 29th.

The 2018 Mirage snowmobile trailer was reportedly stolen from the 1900 block of N Last Chance Gulch and is valued at around $11,000. Surveillance video was obtained which showed a truck leaving the area with a trailer. A white passenger car was seen with the truck before and after the theft. Police say the suspect truck appears to be an early 2000's Tan Ford F250/F350 Lariat.

If you have any information, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 442-3233.