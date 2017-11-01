Reports of man with rifle unfounded; man facing ten charges

Great Falls Police have helped to break down the events following initial reports of an active shooter Tuesday outside Target.

According to the police affidavit, Officer Scott Fisher made contact with Bruce Tayler on October 31st, who told him a man named Zakary Weidner was involved with stealing license plates and was driving a stolen white Geo Metro. When officers made contact with Weidner, he sped away, nearly striking several vehicles in the area of 6th St. S.

It is unclear at this time why the initial calls to police came across as an "active shooter" situation, or why initial reports from police indicated a black Volkswagen Bug was the vehicle of interest.

The chase continued, with speeds reaching up to 50 miles per hour in residential zones. Weidner then eventually abandoned the vehicle, and officers confronted him again near the 700 block of 7th Avenue South. During his initial interview, Weidner admitted to stealing the license plate from behind the Target store, and admitted to attempting to steal another license plate from behind the Army National Guard Office (same parking lot as Target). He then admitted to stealing the car.

Officers also learned that Weidner's drivers license was suspended, and that he has three county warrants.

Weidner is now charged with three counts of theft, one count of eluding, one count of reckless driving, one count of failing to stop/private drive, one count of driving while suspended, and three counts for his warrants.