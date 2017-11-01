Confirmed: one dead in Vaughn shooting

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed one person is dead from a gunshot wound.

The incident happened today at a residence off Four Mile Creek Road near Vaughn. Sheriff Edwards says there is currently no threat to the public, and officials are not actively searching for a suspect.

As of 4 pm, all people in the home at the time of the incident were facing questioning at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many people were present at the time of the incident, or if any of them were actively involved in the eventual death.

The case is still under investigation and Sheriff Edwards says he's hoping to release more information tomorrow morning.