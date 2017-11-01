Update: Woman who died in Vaughn shooting identified

Update: The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman who died last week during a shooting at a residence in Vaughn.

Police have identified her as Sandy Dennis of Vaughn, Montana. She was 42 years old.

Sheriff Bob Edwards says the investigation is ongoing, but no charges are expected at this time regarding the shooting.

Update: Home intrusion led to the death of one woman in Vaughn.

According to a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded yesterday around 2:12 pm to a resident on Four Mile Creek Rd for a report that a person was breaking into the residence and the occupant of that residence shot the intruder.

They have confirmed one woman was shot and killed. She was 42 years old and a resident of Cascade County, but they are not releasing her name at this point in time.

All involved have been interviewed and released, but the investigation is ongoing. Police say currently no on has been charged with a crime.

Sheriff Bob Edwards reiterated they are not looking for a suspect or person of interest and do not believe the public is in danger.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed one person is dead from a gunshot wound.

The incident happened today, November 1st, at a residence off Four Mile Creek Road near Vaughn. Sheriff Edwards says there is currently no threat to the public, and officials are not actively searching for a suspect.

As of 4 pm, all people in the home at the time of the incident were facing questioning at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. It is unclear how many people were present at the time of the incident, or if any of them were actively involved in the eventual death.

The case is still under investigation and Sheriff Edwards says he's hoping to release more information tomorrow morning.