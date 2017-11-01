Student hit by two vehicles while jaywalking - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Student hit by two vehicles while jaywalking

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles hit him while he was on his way to a school function.

The vehicles struck the 15-year old while he was trying to catch up with a large group of his classmates.

The group of students were on their way from Helena High  to Helena Middle School when most of the group had already safely crossed the busy intersection at Montana Ave. and Livingston.

That is when the student apparently darted out into southbound traffic soon after the light turned green. The cars were at a complete stop right before the student was hit, so Officer Steve Hagen with the Helena Police Department said the cars couldn't have been driving that fast. However, he did say this should be a lesson to everyone just how dangerous jaywalking can be.

"the big thing is if you’re going to go across those cross walks always pay attention because not everyone is paying attention and then of course if you are going to cross against a don't walk signal, you are seriously putting yourself at risk,” said officer Hagen.

The student was transported to St. Peter's hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

He was cited for crossing against a do not walk sign. The cars received no damage and their drivers are not being charged with anything at this time. 

