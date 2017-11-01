Candidate Interview: Owen Robinson

The general election is coming up next week, and yesterday we told you about Mary Sheehy-Moe and her plan to get the millennial workforce into Great Falls. Today we sat down with Owen Robinson who says economic development is the biggest priority for the city.

Owen Robinson’s says he is all for the growth and development of Great Falls. He was a chairman of the development authority and says he is the candidate to help grow the city's economy over the next four years. His plan is to have larger companies come in, and not just stores but

“Manufacturing and alike, and what that does is bring in more economic development for small business like coffee shops, donut shops, and book stores, things like that. but it starts with more jobs coming in at a higher level,” says Owen Robinson

Robinson says he wants to prioritize the city commission’s agenda, and help Great Falls be a safer place by getting more police officers on the streets.

In order to do that, he says everything come full circle back to economic development, if we grow the economy of the city, we will be able to afford better services, like more police officers on the streets.