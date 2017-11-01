Capital Football Visiting Flathead For AA Playoffs

Capital High football is on the road for the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.

The 6-4 Bruins visit the 6-3 Flathead Braves in Kalispell. Capital came back to beat Flathead 30-21 at home in week two. Capital head coach says standout senior running back and linebacker Seth Schneider is a game-time decision with a foot injury. The Bruins lost their last three regular season games but Coach says the postseason is a fresh start.

"You know, we've had a pretty good run here the last couple years. The atmosphere is going to be great. Our fans travel well. It'll be good to have their support. The kids are excited. I know the coaches are excited. We're ready to play a football game," said Kyle Mihelish.

"You know, the run game is going to be huge because it's supposed to be pretty cold down there so it will be a little tougher to pass than usual, so, run game is big emphasis too. We need to get some big runs. You know, we're really hungry and focused and we've got to stay calm. That's our big mindset going into this week," said Bruins senior quarterback Matt McGinley.

Snow is expected in Kalispell on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.