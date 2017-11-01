Winter road conditions

We all know roads can be treacherous as temperatures drop and ice layers grow.

Wednesday we spoke to the Great Falls Police Department and they said so far today they had under five snowy road related calls

The Montana Department of Transportation had Great Falls roads listed as wet scattered wet we will keep an eye on any changes to the road conditions.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident website listed they responded to nearly 10 crash calls in the county.

But MHP said there is plenty to pay attention to help keep you accident free

First suggestion before you hit the road check the Montana Department of transportation road report to see road closures and conditions. When you're driving, remember to slow down.