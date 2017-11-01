Gateway Community Services sees increase in patients since drop-in opens

It's been almost a month since Gateway Community Services has opened it's one-of-a-kind drop-in center, and Prevention Specialist Barbara Bessette says their clientele has almost doubled.

The new center provides a safe, sober option for people to come hang out and spend time in between appointments, as well as networking and meeting others who may share a similar experience. The center also offers peer support and prevention services.

The center is located across from their current location, off 1st Avenue North in Great Falls. For more information, search "Gateway Community Services" on Facebook, or check out their website.