First time drivers hit the road, here's some tips

The sudden change Wednesday could be quite terrifying if you are a brand new teen driver, or new to driving in the snow.

We spoke to one local drivers education teacher who says one of the best things you can do if you've never driven in conditions like these is to find an empty parking lot and practice. Jerry Olson has been instructing new drivers for over 10 years and said there are classic mistakes many first timers make.

"They underestimate how slippery it is at a stand still when they go to start up the tires will be spinning they don't know they tires are spinning so they give it more gas causing the tires to spin more and they don't know and they don't understand how long it take to come to a complete stop so don't wait until the last minute to hit the breaks," said Olson.

He added you must give yourself more time to get to your destination and stay alert especially if you're a new driver. He also said if you find yourself fish tailing keep your eyes on the road, let off the gas and turn towards what you are looking at. And above all stay calm.