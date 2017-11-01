One of a Kind Basketball Court Laid Down at ExpoPark in Great Falls

The Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena at the Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls got a major face lift on Wednesday as a new basketball court was installed.

But this isn't just any court.

The hardwood is the one that was used at this year's NCAA Men's West Regional Basketball Tournament in San Jose, California.

Only three games were played on the floor, which hosted Gonzaga, Xavier, West Virginia, and Arizona.

Cascade County, Pepsi Co., and the Confero Sports Foundation all pitched in to purchase the $93,700 court which will replace the existing floor.

Brian Clifton, who is the Cascade County Public Works Director, said over time the old floor developed spaces between the panels which jeopardized play.

"Sometimes you'd find spots where the ball just didn't dribble great," he said. "There were kind of some dead spots here and there. Over time some things just loosened up and it was time to get rid of (the old floor). It's been long overdue. We've had our old floor for over 20 years so it was definitely time to get the new floor in."

Moving forward Clifton said the new court will not only make Great Falls a sustainable venue for basketball, but the court will also give players a consistent surface to compete on.

Great Falls Public Schools Athletics Director Gary DeGooyer added the athletes who will compete on the new court, especially the high schoolers, will get to enjoy a one of a kind experience.

"Kids love new things," he said. "It's brand new, it has a new look to it and (the kids) are going to like it."

Clifton added the court should be finished by November 10th when the Montana State men's basketball team is scheduled to host University of Nebraska Omaha in an exhibition game. That game tips off at 6 p.m.