University of Providence Mens Basketball with Winning Record

The University of Providence mens basketball team is starting out the season hot with a 2-1 record in exhibition games.

After graduating two powerhouse seniors in Sigman Farmer and Isaac Howard, the team says they're confident they can fill the gaps they left. Head coach Anthony Owens says the strengths outweigh any struggles - and he's looking forward to what this squad can become.

"I think our guard play and our depth right now is something that I really like. We got a lot of guys returning that played a lot last year and I think as we get into the flow of things our team can look a little bit better and I know that we're nowhere close to peaking right now and that's what I do like," Coach Owens said. "We found a way to win two games and we're nowhere close to peaking so I think once we get there, we'll be a pretty good, pretty competitive team."

The Argos leave Friday morning to Logan where they'll face off against Utah State at 7:00. They'll continue their exhibition play on Monday at Cal.