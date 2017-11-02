One taken into custody after beating man with baseball bat

William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat.

The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out.

The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head.

Brainard told police he struck the victim out of self-defense.

The renters of the residence says they did not give Brainard permission to enter the home. He is only allowed to do a welfare check, not to remove unwanted occupants.

Brainard's bond is requested at $10,000 dollars respectfully.