One man arrested for BHO lab in Sun Prairie

Jeremiah Libbee, 22, was arrested on November 1st for having a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab in a mobile home in Sun Prairie.

Deputies discovered multiple components involved in a BHO lab. Cheesecloth containing marijuana soaked in grain alcohol, a crockpot containing BHO oil, marijuana soaked in butane, a water pipe, and 235 grams of marijuana were on the premises.

The Marijuana and BHO were field tested and both provided presumptive positive results for THC.

Libbee does not have a medical marijuana card.

His bond is requested at $5,000 respectively.