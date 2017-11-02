GFPS Trustee seat opens

With the recent resignation of Great falls Public School Board of Trustee member Don Ryan there is a vacant seat up for grabs..we spoke to the boards chairman Jan Cahill about what this means for the district.

Cahill said Ryan stepped down from his position after the board voted against changing the name of Longfellow elementary to Mike Mansfield in a six to one vote. He said Ryan was extremely passionate about the name change. And was very surprised Ryan resigned immediately after the vote

" I must admit when he told us verbally that he was resigning I was not prepared for that, I have no idea that he felt that strongly about it and none of thee other five trustees knew that he felt that way either," said Cahill.

Cahill wants to assure parents whose children attend any of the districts school they are not affected in a way by the the loss of a board member. he said the public is welcome to attend the upcoming interviews of the six candidates selected, Gordon Johnson, Kim Skornogoski, Al Getten, Laura Wight, Gavin McCluey and J. Eldon LaTray.