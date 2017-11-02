Candidate Interview: Rick Tryon

The general election is coming up next week, and yesterday we told you about Owen Robinson and his plan to develop the great falls economy. Today we sat down with Rick Tryon who says spreading out the tax burden is a main priority for the city.

Rick Tryon says he wants to expand the tax base, as the majority of the tax burden is falling on the homeowners and small business owners in Great Falls.

He says we should model our tax base like billings where more of the tax burden falls on manufacturing businesses. He says this will spread the tax burden more evenly and help the everyday person.

“Higher paying jobs and more opportunities for the working class person, small business's locally owned and operated right here in Great Falls. We have to do everything we can without raising taxes to make sure we are spurring the kind of economic growth we deserve here,” says Rick Tryon.

Tryon also says we need a sense of urgency to keep young people here in the city. It comes back full circle to have good paying jobs and a good tax distribution in order to create new incentives keeping young people here instead of traveling to other cities in the state.