Accident on I-15 just North of Craig

A settlement has been reached between three sexual assault victims and the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council. That's according to the women's attorney, Gilion Dumas. This means the parties will not have to face trial, which was scheduled for November 27th. In total, six women filed suit against the Boy Scouts, claiming fraud, negligence, and punitive damages. The women were sexually assaulted in the 1970's as young girls, while in a coed exploratory group in Kalispe...

