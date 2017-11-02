GFHS featuring "The Little Mermaid"

Join the Great Falls High School Drama Department in their upcoming production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Shows will take place November 9th-18th, at 7:30pm, with the final Saturday Matinee at 1:00pm.

Tickets are $8/students, $10/adults, $6/children younger than 10. All shows are at Great Falls High School, located at 1900 2nd Avenue South.

Production members Karlee (senior), Katie (senior) and Corbin (junior) say they have been working to put this show on for about eight weeks, and in all, over 60 students worked in some way to make the show happen.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 406-268-6354. You can also purchase tickets at the door.