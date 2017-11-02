Snow plowing a heated issue for some

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
HELENA, Mont.- One student is lucky to be alive after two vehicles while on his way to a school function hit him.
Helena, MT - Helena police are asking for the public's help in locating suspects in the theft of a snowmobile trailer that occurred during the nighttime hours of October 29th. The 2018 Mirage snowmobile trailer was reportedly stolen from the 1900 block of N Last Chance Gulch and is valued at around $11,000. Surveillance video was obtained which showed a truck leaving the area with a trailer. A white passenger car was seen with the truck before and after the ...
