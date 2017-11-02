Snow plowing a heated issue for some - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Snow plowing a heated issue for some

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
HELENA, Mont.- The snow is here which means plowing is in high demand, but some Helena residents say this can be a pretty scary time.
“You either make people happy or mad, it just depends on if you plow their roads and driveway. Some people just aren't appreciative," said Doug Erickson, a plowman for county.
Erickson has been plowing these roads for more than 20 years. He along with 13 other county employees are responsible for maintaining more than 500 miles of streets.
Operations Superintendent Doug Nisbet says the budget is always tight for their department, which is why they don’t have more trucks and men out on the roads plowing.
 
"If one truck goes then that pushes back other roads we could be clearing, it happens almost every day," said Nisbet.
Officer Steve Hagen believed there were only a few trucks currently in commission to plow and that two of those might not be working at this time.
However, it seems citizen’s main concern is snow removal near schools and in school parking lots. Angel Napier says taking her daughter to school every morning is a very scary experience.
Still, folks like Jamie Peterson believe the city and county do a good job of keeping roads clear, and if you’re going to live in Montana, snow and ice are simply issues you have to put up with.
Doug Nisbet who is in charge of making sure the country roads are drivable, said they are getting two new snow plows next year, so conditions should improve for drivers in the winters to come.

