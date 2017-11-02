Is there a better time to hit the roads in the winter? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Is there a better time to hit the roads in the winter?

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Wednesday we talked about staying alert to road conditions, and as often as MHP will say to off the roads if you can. Sometimes that's just not feasible. Whether it is a quick trip to the grocery store or the run to pick up the kids from school, Life can get in the way of mother nature.

Somewhat simple answer to that question is yes and no,at least according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

 MDT said you have to keep an eye on the weather and when a storm is going to roll in


 When you are hitting the road be ready for any conditions because roads in town could be great but you get closer to the mountains for example they could be extremely snowed packed and that's because the storm came through in the middle of the day. Brandy Hamilton supervisor at MDT said remember to be aware of snow plows. 

"Maintain distance behind other vehicles, especially snow plows we had more than 30 plows hit last year rear ended so that's an incredibly important thing to keep in mind and then a lot of times drive with your head lights on visibility is an issue because of the snow fall and change of season," said Hamilton.

She added state snow plows cover over 2,500 lane miles. Which is the same as going around the earth once. So if one can't be on the road. It will take longer for them to do their jobs 

Hamilton also said if you have to get on the road even if there is a storm be sure to check the highway cameras on their website and again watch your speed.
 

