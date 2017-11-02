Is there a better time to hit the roads in the winter?

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...
William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Snow and icy road condition are impacting Montana drivers Thursday morning. Montana Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash that blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90.
Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year. Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year. Kirk Miller, executive ...
Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year. Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year. Kirk Miller, executive ...
A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...
A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...
Malmstrom Air Force Base has confirmed Airman 1st Class Trevor Stenlund was the 21-year-old man who died in a car crash near Potomac Monday evening. According to MHP Stenlund was driving a Dodge Ram pickup when an elk hit another vehicle going the opposite direction sending the animal airborne and into Stenlund's truck. Stenlund lost control of his truck sending it off the roadway and into multiple embankments, he was declared dead at the scene. Stenlund enlisted i...