Settlement reached between assault victims and Boy Scouts of America

A settlement has been reached between three sexual assault victims and the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council. That's according to the women's attorney, Gilion Dumas. This means the parties will not have to face trial, which was scheduled for November 27th. 

In total, six women filed suit against the Boy Scouts, claiming fraud, negligence, and punitive damages. 

The women were sexually assaulted in the 1970's as young girls, while in a coed exploratory group in Kalispell. The assailant was charged and sent to prison, where he later died. 

But the women decided to go after the Boy Scouts as a whole in 2011, stating the organization "deceived them and their parents," by telling them Scout leaders were trustworthy... This, despite the fact that the Boy Scouts were keeping upwards of 900 different files, called the "IV Files," on men they had reason to believe were predators and a danger to the scouts. 

The details of Thursday's settlement are confidential, but we do know that the punitive damages alone could mean up to $10 million per victim. 

A date for the final three women to either hold a mediation or go to trial has not yet been set. To see our full coverage of this case, and more information regarding the IV Files, click here

