Argo Wrestling Programs Trending Upward

Both University of Providence wrestling teams are on the rise as they gain more and more respect across the country.

The men's team is ranked third in the NAIA Coaches Preseason Poll which according to the Argos athletics department is tied for the highest ranking in program history.

The team returns a number of redshirt-sophomores, a class that helped put the Argos on the national map a season ago.

Although the Argos are getting some respect around the nation, the team is split on whether or not that is a good thing for the program.

"It's awesome," said redshirt-sophomore Jarren Komac. "It gives us a confidence boost. People recognize that we're up there with the top teams so it makes us feel pretty good."

Head coach Caleb Schaeffer did not share the same opinion.

"I absolutely hate it to tell you the truth," he said. "I'd rather be the underdog and surprise some guys. But (my wrestlers) have earned that respect so hopefully we can keep that up."

The Lady Argos are also making some noise in the program's first year.

The Argos placed a number of wrestlers at last weekend's Calgary Open.

Assistant coach Dany DeAnda said those results were encouraging for the program because it gave the wrestlers and the coaching staff an idea of where they stack up against other competition. DeAnda added there's a lot of work to still be done as a new program, but that everything is on the right track.

"As long as every match and every tournament they're improving, and buying in a little bit more, that will be the difference maker," she said.

Freshman Kassidy Sigda thinks the Argos will sneak up on people because she anticipates not a whole lot of teams have even heard of the Argos.

"People always sleep on first year programs saying 'oh they don't have a whole lot to offer.' But little do they know there's so much talent in this room and the coaching," she said. "Everyone here is so dedicated so I think that every team is going to be shocked with what we have to offer."

The women's team will compete against Eastern Oregon on Saturday.