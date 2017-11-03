Carroll Football Hosting Montana-Western For 2017 Senior Day

The 3-5 Carroll Saints will finish at .500 and avoid their third-straight losing record if they can win their last two football games this season.

But head coach Mike Van Diest says they're not looking ahead.

“This time of year, we want to be 1-0 on Saturday. We’ve done that the last couple weeks. It’s not about our record. It’s about playing well on Saturday. That’s what we hope to do this week,” said Mike Van Diest.

Coach Van Diest says the Saints must keep their ground attack going after gaining 539 rushing yards in last week’s dominant 59-7 road win over the MSU-Northern Lights.

“We’ve got to be able to move the football. We’ve got to be able to score. We’ve got to get first downs. We’ve got to control the clock and certainly the running game there is going to have to make a difference as well,” said Mike Van Diest.

He also expects his defense to face a balanced offensive attack from the 4-5 Montana-Western Bulldogs.

“We have to be able to stop the run game. The quarterback, Gibson, I think is doing a tremendous job getting the ball out to his play-makers,” said Mike Van Diest.

Kicker and punter Dylan Torgerson says getting a win on Senior Day would be extra sweet. Especially because of how the Saints have won their last two games.

“I think it’s huge for everybody. I mean, Coach talked about how if you’re looking for motivation to win look at the seniors. I’ve said this before, it’s like going back to old-school Carroll football. I mean, that’s what Coach preaches is getting the ground game going. That opens up everything else. And it has the last few weeks,” said Dylan Torgerson.

“It’s the last time these guys get to play at home. It’s the last time they play at Nelson Stadium. It’s winding down their career and it’s very emotional. Seniors just have to do it once in their lifetime. We’ve got to do it every year and it’s pretty tough on us coaches,” said Mike Van Diest.

The Saints and their 14 seniors are looking to beat Western for the first time since 2015. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday, November 4th.

