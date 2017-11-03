Assembly eliminates Wisconsin's minimum hunting age

William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.
A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.
Great Falls, MT - At approximately 5:19 pm, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-15 northbound near mile marker 246, 2 miles north of Canyon Interchange, Exit 244. Both northbound lanes and southbound passing lanes are blocked right now and officials are telling drivers to seek alternative routes.
The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates. Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial. One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office. “My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a com...
Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year. Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year. Kirk Miller, executive ...
A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...
