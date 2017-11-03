Governor Martz lays in state

HELENA, Mont.-Hundreds came out to celebrate the life of the late governor Judy Martz, in the Capitol today. Martz remains the only female governor in Montana’s history. Friends and family say they are proud of her for her political accomplishments, but even more proud to call her a friend.

Governor Martz's wish was to lay in state the day before her funeral.

Her cremated remains were escorted from Butte to Helena by officers from the Montana Highway Patrol and Butte-Silver Bow Police Department.

Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana highway patrol, says he had the privilege of working as a member of her security staff while she was in office.

“She was one of the favorites, mainly because it wasn't a job you were there as part of her family. And she lived by the virtues of love and faith and such a powerful leader in our state being the first female governor and just a powerful leader overall, said Sgt. Nelson.

Governor Martz's only brother, Joe Morstein, remembers his sister as the most competitive and loving person he knew and is overwhelmed with the amount of support the family has received this week.

"You never imagine anything like this, even when she was elected and she skated in the Olympics, it was surreal for laboring people to be in those positions and this is magical," said Morstein.

Governor Martz passed away on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Sergeant nelson will serve as part of her honor guard today and tomorrow.

A memorial service will take place tomorrow at the butte civic center, and the community is encouraged to attend.