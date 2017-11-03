Man arrested in Great Falls for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs

Man with lengthy criminal history arrested for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs in Great Falls.

On November 2nd, Robert Yost Jr. was arrested on a warrant and while performing a Search Incident to Arrest, officers found a clear plastic bag containing a white crystal substance in Yost's shirt pocket, according to the police report.

The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers also reportedly found a glass smoking pipe in Yost's pocket.

Charging documents say Yost admitted to having methamphetamine and the smoking pipe in his possession. He also admitted to using the pipe to smoke methamphetamine.

He has prior felony and misdemeanor convictions in both California and Montana. His priors include: Burglary (Felony); three Vehicle Theft (Felony); Inflict Corporal Injury Spouse/Cohabitant (Misdemeanor); Disobey Court Order (Misdemeanor); Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony); two parole violations; Failure to Appear; Evading a Peace Officer: Disregarding Safety; Evading a Peace Officer; and Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Felony).

Yost is currently facing charges of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.