Great Falls Ski Patrol to host Banff Film Festival World Tour

Join the Great Falls Ski Patrol in welcoming the Banff Film Festival to Great Falls, as the first stop on it’s World Tour!

The Great Falls Ski Patrol has been coordinating the film stopping in Great Falls for about 25 years, and the program continues to go strong, with tickets selling out fast every year. The film will actually be several short films, featuring extreme skiing, mountain biking, mountain climbing, kayaking, and more for about three hours. There will be an intermission, with door prizes to keep folks busy.

This year’s event takes place on Friday, November 10th at 7:00pm at the Mansfield Convention Center. Tickets are $15 in advance, $17 at the door. Organizer Jason Huestis encourages folks to purchase their tickets early, as they tend to sell out fast.

Tickets can be bought in advance at Big Horn Outdoor Specialists, El Comedor, Skiers Edge, Kaufman’s and the Mansfield Convention Center Box Office. For more information, search “Great Falls Ski Patrol” on Facebook.