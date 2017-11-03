GOP Responds saying no deal

Thursday the Governors Office said they were closer to reaching a deal which would resolve the $200 Million budget deficit.

Friday Republicans said that is not the case at all.

House Speaker Austin Knudsen wants to make it very clear there is no budget deal.

He said they are not even close to a deal.

$227 Million, that is how short the state's budget is this year.

The Governor hopes to reach a budget deal that will prevent him from a 10 percent cuts across the board. But Friday Republican Legislators said that is not likely to happen.

"We recognize there are some issues with the fire fund to be addressed but candidly we still have some issues about the Governor's proposed cuts and most recently his reluctance to for lack of a better term show his hand he certainly put out there what he wants us to do he wants us to raise taxes but he refuses to show us what he's willing to do," said Knudsen.

The Governor's office said 15,000 Montanans contacted the office and want a special session to address budget shortfalls.

Republicans like Speaker Austin Knudsen said before a special session is called they need to look at other ways to bring in money.

" It seems to me that talking a special session might be a little premature, we are set to get new budget revenue numbers, we don't have those yet, but frankly we are waiting for the Governor to step up and give us some proposals," said Knudsen.



Senator Llew Jones said we should look at moving money from one pot to another.



" For example, there is $634 Million of treasury cash sitting right there that could come across that could be a temporary loan if needed in fact the general fund had 100 million loaned out of it," said Jones.

Republicans are also pushing the idea of extending the contract with the private company that runs the Shelby prison. That would free up $30 million that had been set aside for the state to purchase and operate the prison.