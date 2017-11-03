Hunters: Be sure to gear up for extreme winter weather - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hunters: Be sure to gear up for extreme winter weather

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

Temperatures could reach as low as single digits in those areas and even below zero in others making hypothermia a real possibility if you're not prepared.
On top of that several feet of snow will also be in your way but Keith Jaszka, Meteorologist for NWS Great Falls said there's one more thing you need to watch out for.

Jazska said, "Winds will be gusting up to 20 miles per hour and so that means wind chills could be zero to 20 degrees below zero. If you are new to the area and are not so used to the cold weather then it might be a good idea to stay home but otherwise, if you are used to this type of weather then they should be fine."

Below are a few items Field and Stream Magazine said every hunter should have when you are headed out during cold weather.

Flashlight, lighter, matches. One way or another, I'm going to have light. The flashlight gets new batteries at the beginning and midpoint in the season, need them or not. A lighter means I'll have a fire if I have to overnight, and it doubles as a good wind indicator. 

Energy bars, 25-ounce water bottle, 32-ounces per bottle. The coffee required to focus your eyes before dawn produces two things: urine and dehydration. I use plastic soft-drink bottles for both.

Hunting knife, elbow-length plastic gloves, surveyor's flagging tape, license, and tag. Because eventually, you'll get lucky. Your safety belt or harness doubles as a deer drag.

Folding saw.

Tote rope. Thirty feet of the cord will quickly ensnare everything you own. Cut a piece of hard plastic into a shallow H shape to wind it around.

Gloves. Don't leave home without them. In warm weather, spray camo cotton gloves with scent killer and wear them from the car until you're set up on the stand.

Rain gear, extra hat, vest, and chemical warmers. Lightweight rain gear is cheap insurance. Two hats are warmer than one. An extra vest can extend your on-stand time by hours. In cold weather, I use five warmers: one for each boot, each glove, and one under my hat.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One man arrested for BHO lab in Sun Prairie

    One man arrested for BHO lab in Sun Prairie

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:06:18 GMT
    Jeremiah Libbee, 22, was arrested on November 1st for having a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab in a mobile home in Sun Prairie. Deputies discovered multiple components involved in a BHO lab. Cheesecloth containing marijuana soaked in grain alcohol, a crockpot containing BHO oil, marijuana soaked in butane, a water pipe, and 235 grams of marijuana were on the premises. The Marijuana and BHO were field tested and both provided presumptive positive results for THC. Lib...
    Jeremiah Libbee, 22, was arrested on November 1st for having a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab in a mobile home in Sun Prairie. Deputies discovered multiple components involved in a BHO lab. Cheesecloth containing marijuana soaked in grain alcohol, a crockpot containing BHO oil, marijuana soaked in butane, a water pipe, and 235 grams of marijuana were on the premises. The Marijuana and BHO were field tested and both provided presumptive positive results for THC. Lib...

  • One taken into custody after beating man with baseball bat

    One taken into custody after beating man with baseball bat

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-11-02 22:43:59 GMT

    William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...

    William Brainard, 75, of Great Falls was taken into custody yesterday after allegedly assaulting another man with a baseball bat. The incident happened at approximately 5:50 P.M. on October 31st on the 600 block of 3rd Ave. S. Brainard is the property owner of the residence but was renting the home out. The renter's friend, who is the victim, was visiting the current residence of the home. The victim was struck by that bat on his leg below the knee and on his head. Brainard told po...

  • Update: Home intrusion in Vaughn led to the death of one woman

    Update: Home intrusion in Vaughn led to the death of one woman

    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:48 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:48:57 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

    Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards has confirmed with KFBB that one person is dead from a gunshot wound.  

  • BREAKING: Judge rules Bowe Bergdahl to serve no prison time

    BREAKING: Judge rules Bowe Bergdahl to serve no prison time

    Friday, November 3 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-11-03 15:49:54 GMT

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

    A military judge has found that Bowe Bergdahl should serve no prison time for endangering his comrades by walking off his Afghanistan post.

  • Accident on I-15 just North of Craig

    Accident on I-15 just North of Craig

    Thursday, November 2 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-11-03 00:52:58 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - At approximately 5:19 pm, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-15 northbound near mile marker 246, 2 miles north of Canyon Interchange, Exit 244. Both northbound lanes and southbound passing lanes are blocked right now and officials are telling drivers to seek alternative routes.

    Great Falls, MT - At approximately 5:19 pm, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on I-15 northbound near mile marker 246, 2 miles north of Canyon Interchange, Exit 244. Both northbound lanes and southbound passing lanes are blocked right now and officials are telling drivers to seek alternative routes.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Candidate interview: Mary Sheehy Moe

    Candidate interview: Mary Sheehy Moe

    Friday, November 3 2017 1:39 PM EDT2017-11-03 17:39:42 GMT

    The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates. Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial. One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office. “My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a com...

    The general election is coming up next week, but there are many questions we've been asked about the candidates. Our Ricky Blackburn sat down with Mary Sheehy Moe who says her agenda is to make Great Falls a place for millennial. One of the most obvious questions people want to know about the candidates is their plans for the first action in office. “My number one priority is to attract the millennial workforce. We absolutely have to do that if we are going to be a com...

  • Settlement reached between assault victims and Boy Scouts of America

    Settlement reached between assault victims and Boy Scouts of America

    Thursday, November 2 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-11-03 02:35:07 GMT
    A settlement has been reached between three sexual assault victims and the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council. That's according to the women's attorney, Gilion Dumas. This means the parties will not have to face trial, which was scheduled for November 27th.  In total, six women filed suit against the Boy Scouts, claiming fraud, negligence, and punitive damages.  The women were sexually assaulted in the 1970's as young girls, while in a coed exploratory group in Kalispe...
    A settlement has been reached between three sexual assault victims and the Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council. That's according to the women's attorney, Gilion Dumas. This means the parties will not have to face trial, which was scheduled for November 27th.  In total, six women filed suit against the Boy Scouts, claiming fraud, negligence, and punitive damages.  The women were sexually assaulted in the 1970's as young girls, while in a coed exploratory group in Kalispe...

  • Members of the GFPS were recognized by the School Administrators of Montana

    Members of the GFPS were recognized by the School Administrators of Montana

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-11-01 20:28:17 GMT

    Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year.  Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year.  Kirk Miller, executive ...

    Seven members of the Great Falls School Board of Trustees won the Montana School Board of the year.  Jan Cahill (chair), Jeff Gray (Vice-Chair), Laura Vukasin, Ann Janikula, Bob Moretti and Jason Brantley have served on the board for quite some and the longest being serving 6 years Jessica Carranza, GFPS psychologist, was selected as Montana School Psychologist of the year. Tammy Lacey won the the G.V. Erickson award for superintendent of the year.  Kirk Miller, executive ...

  • Private prison in Shelby could be the savior in the state's budget issues

    Private prison in Shelby could be the savior in the state's budget issues

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-11-01 20:08:48 GMT

    A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...

    A private prison in Shelby is being looked at as a potential savior in the state's budget issues. Montana is facing a $227 million dollar shortfall and now the governor is asking for 10 percent cuts across the board, but he's hopeful that lawmakers will be able to come together for a special legislative session to open up more income. Republicans who control both the house and the Senate say they will not come to the table for tax increases but they would be willing to talk about ext...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.