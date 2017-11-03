Hunters: Be sure to gear up for extreme winter weather

Temperatures could reach as low as single digits in those areas and even below zero in others making hypothermia a real possibility if you're not prepared.

On top of that several feet of snow will also be in your way but Keith Jaszka, Meteorologist for NWS Great Falls said there's one more thing you need to watch out for.

Jazska said, "Winds will be gusting up to 20 miles per hour and so that means wind chills could be zero to 20 degrees below zero. If you are new to the area and are not so used to the cold weather then it might be a good idea to stay home but otherwise, if you are used to this type of weather then they should be fine."

Below are a few items Field and Stream Magazine said every hunter should have when you are headed out during cold weather.

Flashlight, lighter, matches. One way or another, I'm going to have light. The flashlight gets new batteries at the beginning and midpoint in the season, need them or not. A lighter means I'll have a fire if I have to overnight, and it doubles as a good wind indicator.

Energy bars, 25-ounce water bottle, 32-ounces per bottle. The coffee required to focus your eyes before dawn produces two things: urine and dehydration. I use plastic soft-drink bottles for both.

Hunting knife, elbow-length plastic gloves, surveyor's flagging tape, license, and tag. Because eventually, you'll get lucky. Your safety belt or harness doubles as a deer drag.

Folding saw.

Tote rope. Thirty feet of the cord will quickly ensnare everything you own. Cut a piece of hard plastic into a shallow H shape to wind it around.

Gloves. Don't leave home without them. In warm weather, spray camo cotton gloves with scent killer and wear them from the car until you're set up on the stand.

Rain gear, extra hat, vest, and chemical warmers. Lightweight rain gear is cheap insurance. Two hats are warmer than one. An extra vest can extend your on-stand time by hours. In cold weather, I use five warmers: one for each boot, each glove, and one under my hat.